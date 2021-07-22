Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.81% of Immutep worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immutep by 948.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974,911 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immutep by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28. Immutep Limited has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Immutep Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

