Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.21% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

