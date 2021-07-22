Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHCAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

