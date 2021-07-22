Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of CFVIU stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

