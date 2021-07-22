Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 66,566 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,690,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,613,000.

Shares of PHICU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

