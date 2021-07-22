Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

