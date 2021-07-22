Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 227,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.87% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.