Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKIC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,601,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,710,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,676,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,072,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,810,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKIC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

