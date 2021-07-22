Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 11,335 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.27% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,123,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 623,104 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,302,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

NASDAQ:TWCT opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.