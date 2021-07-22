Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 9,922 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Greif worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

