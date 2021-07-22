Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.58% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $23,047,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAC opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

