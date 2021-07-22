Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 190,796 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 190,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

RAAC stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

