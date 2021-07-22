Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,572 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 65,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.