Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 186,590 Shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,590 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Gores Holdings V worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saya Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter valued at $2,596,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,394,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the first quarter worth $3,012,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRSV opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

