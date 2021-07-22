Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 24,436 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,436 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

