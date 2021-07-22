Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 73,141 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,141 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Envista by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 44,293 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Envista by 5.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVST opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

