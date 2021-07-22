Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,037,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
CHNG stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00.
Change Healthcare Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
