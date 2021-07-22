Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,037,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

CHNG stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

