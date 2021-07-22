Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMX. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $13,289,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,344,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $74,060,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

