Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

