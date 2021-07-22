Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Macquarie Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

