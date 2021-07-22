Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arconic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 3.03.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

