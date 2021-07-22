Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Raised to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. 82,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. Veritone has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

