Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. 294,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.63. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

