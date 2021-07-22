Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $164,902.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $164,902.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,026.12 or 0.06264255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.01370729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00373790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00611722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.21 or 0.00384018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00302002 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,003,422 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

