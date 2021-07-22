Viacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $265,546.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $265,546.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00371864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,748 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

