Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $126,181.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Viacoin has a market cap of $8.36 million and $126,181.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00366475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,741 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

