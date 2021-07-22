Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce $52.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.80 million and the lowest is $49.60 million. Viad posted sales of $30.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $307.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $331.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Viad during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Viad by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 619,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viad by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viad by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $946.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.04. Viad has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

