Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Achieves $5.66 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $890,611.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

