VIG Achieves Market Cap of $783,229.47 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $783,229.47 and $512.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001179 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,858,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

