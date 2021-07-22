Vipstar Coin Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $4.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000273 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039040 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

