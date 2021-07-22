Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.