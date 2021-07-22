Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its Q1 2022 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

