VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

VTGN stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 614,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 619,022 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.