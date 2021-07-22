Visteon (VC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Visteon to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -528.81 and a beta of 2.02.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

