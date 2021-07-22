Vistra (NYSE:VST) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE VST opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vistra by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Vistra by 17,341.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

