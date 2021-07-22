Vitae Tops 24-Hour Volume of $170,147.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 87.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Vitae has traded 79.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $170,147.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

