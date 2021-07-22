VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Tops $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $936,353.92 and approximately $67,660.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00861855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

