Vocera Communications (VCRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Vocera Communications to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Vocera Communications has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.470-0.590 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.32. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.