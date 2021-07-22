Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 850,000 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,000. fuboTV comprises about 11.7% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Voleon Capital Management LP owned 0.61% of fuboTV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 24.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 421.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 67,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,630. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.80.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

