Voleon Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Voleon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up approximately 10.7% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Voleon Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Vipshop worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 39.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 36,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 485,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 288.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

