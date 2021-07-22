Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 135.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,398 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Hershey worth $37,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,444. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

