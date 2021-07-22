Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,652 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $38,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $11,980,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.08. 26,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

