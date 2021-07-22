Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $35.03 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Republic Services worth $35,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.59. 2,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

