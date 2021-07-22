Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $44.31 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 374,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,307,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $116.75. 72,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,004,383. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

