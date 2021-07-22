Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 312,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,692,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after acquiring an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.58. 5,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,984 shares of company stock worth $14,029,913. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

