Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 3,622 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.99. The company had a trading volume of 156,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The company has a market capitalization of $983.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock valued at $814,534,268. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

