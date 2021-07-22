Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $484.23

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 484.23 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 483 ($6.31), with a volume of 485391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453 ($5.92).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.26. The company has a market cap of £951.46 million and a P/E ratio of 85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

