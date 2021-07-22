Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Hits $33,077.21

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $33,077.21 and approximately $10,234.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.