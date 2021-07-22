VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 700.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.43% of VOXX International worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VOXX International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VOXX International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VOXX opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

