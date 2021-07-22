VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.62. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.19 million, a P/E ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.